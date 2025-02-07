Warriors fail to land third All-Star as trade deadline passes

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors made a major splash move for former All-Star Jimmy Butler but were not able to acquire another marquee talent prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline’s 3 PM cutoff.

Warriors miss out on Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic & other stars

Reeling in Butler made the Warriors better, but cost them their own former All-Star Andrew Wiggins in the process. Golden State also dealt talented scorer Dennis Schroder to the Utah Jazz, depriving them of another offensive weapon.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors were in talks with the Chicago Bulls to trade for standout center Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls’ two-time All-Star could have given the Dubs a perennial 20-point, 10-rebound threat that can space the floor, create his own shot, and excel out of the pick-and-roll.

Warriors could round out lineup in buyout market

Nevertheless, despite one final push to land the Montenegrin, the Warriors’ negotiations did not lead to a deal getting done. Moving forward, Golden State will roll with Butler, superstar Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green as their new big three. Buddy Hield is likely in line for an elevated role at the shooting guard slot to give the Warriors more floor spacing.

Golden State can still transact in the buyout market. Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons is on the verge of being bought out, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday, and the Warriors could act swiftly to sign him. He’ll headline the pack of players that can round out Golden State’s roster for a rejuvenated second half of the season and a hopeful playoff run.