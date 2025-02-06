Warriors making star point guard center of trade works for Heat franchise player

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Every second is precious for the Golden State Warriors to get an impactful trade done.

Warriors’ Dennis Schroder made a trade chip for Jimmy Butler

The latest developments have revealed that the Warriors, who have made their star point guard Dennis Schroder available on the open market, are using him as the centerpiece of a framework to reel in Miami Heat standout forward Jimmy Butler.

NBA correspondent Marc Stein reported this on the matter on Wednesday:

“Dennis Schröder’s expiring contract — which Golden State today gained access to in terms of combining it with other players on its roster (as explained in the enclosed story) — is a central element of its trade pursuit of Miami’s Jimmy Butler,” Stein wrote.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Warriors could become true contenders again with Butler

Schroder being slated for unrestricted free agency next summer gives the Heat the flexibility to get $13 million off of their books come season’s end while retaining whatever assets they additionally receive in a potential deal. Miami moving Butler would initiate a re-tool with a new core of young talent spearheaded by 2025 All-Star Tyler Herro.

The Warriors in turn would get their prized All-Star. Butler, 35, has five All-NBA and five All-Defensive Team nods for his career. Having been to the Finals twice, the Marquette product would bring ample playoff experience, elite volume scoring, and a clutch X-factor to the Dubs alongside superstar Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and company.

There are less than 24 hours left for Golden State to get a deal done. Despite his advanced age, Butler would still be a major win for the franchise and help them compete for titles for at least the next two seasons.