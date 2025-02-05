Warriors may flip recently-acquired guard at deadline

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are open to moving one of their star players that they recently dealt for this season.

Warriors reportedly place Dennis Schroder on trade block

According to NBA reporter Marc Spears on ESPN, the Warriors are actively shopping Dennis Schroder this winter (h/t Legion Hoops).

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Schroder was dealt to Golden State on Dec. 15 from the Brooklyn Nets. His teammates, specifically Draymond Green, understood from the onset that the 31-year-old point guard would bring a new element to their offense that was not cookie-cutter to their mold.

Nevertheless, despite his elite slashing abilities and stout distributing, the Warriors have gone 11-12 since Schroder made his debut on Dec. 19, in their 51-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Thus, the Warriors may look to see how they can bring in a star that better fits their system.

Warriors could trade Schroder for a standout scorer

Golden State currently is in need of another All-Star talent. Whether that comes at the forward or center position, the Dubs could use an electric bucket-getter to give them life. Schroder’s 14.4 points and 5.5 assists per game on the campaign make him an attractive option.

A player of Schroder’s caliber could yield players such as Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards) or Nikola Vucevic (Chicago Bulls). He could also be parlayed with young talent and draft picks to trade for marquee players the likes of Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) or Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), two players the franchise is aggressively pursuing with two days left to make trades. Schroder is on an expiring $13 million deal, which could be an easy sell to other teams.