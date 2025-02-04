Warriors could use Suns’ interest in rising star to land franchise player

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns pulling off a last-minute trade is gaining steam.

Warriors advantaged by Suns’ interest in Jonathan Kuminga

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake L. Fischer, the Suns now have interest in bringing in Jonathan Kuminga (h/t Legion Hoops):

“REPORT: The Suns have a ‘level of interest’ in Jonathan Kuminga,” Legion Hoops wrote.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Kuminga could be used to reel in Suns’ star guard

At this point in the season, anything can go in the trade market. The NBA has seen two of the most improbable trades take place in its history within the last two weeks. Therefore, Golden State has an opportunity to use Phoenix’s interest in Kuminga to try and acquire former All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Many rumblings have surfaced for days about the Warriors aggressively pursuing a deal for Suns superstar Kevin Durant. However, with the likelihood of that move not being in the Dubs’ favor at the moment, they could pivot to Booker.

The Kentucky product’s blistering offensive firepower could reinvigorate the Warriors the rest of the way out. Booker is one of the best first-quarter scorers in the NBA. He averages a sweltering 26.1 points per game on the campaign, making this his seventh straight season putting up north of 25 PPG.

Thus, Golden State could parlay Kuminga and other talents like Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield, along with a reserved amount of future draft picks, to land the two-time All-NBA honoree. Though it’s a long shot, Golden State could pull off the improbable with over 48 hours left before the deadline.