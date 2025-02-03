Warriors have picked up phone on trade for Lakers superstar

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

LeBron James could wind up on the Golden State Warriors after all.

Warriors initiate trade talks with Lakers for LeBron James

The Warriors have approached the Los Angeles Lakers regarding the status of James’s availability, as Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported (h/t Legion Hoops):

“BREAKING: The Warriors have contacted the Lakers regarding a trade for LeBron James, per @JakeLFischer,” Legion Hoops shared on X.

Warriors could win big with trade for James

Any time a team has a chance to trade for a five-star, MVP-caliber superstar like James, they should take the chance. Despite their willingness to only relinquish select assets that don’t include a wealth of their future draft stock, the Warriors could set themselves up for one final dynastic run in the Stephen Curry and Draymond Green era by forming a formidable big three with the four-time league MVP.

James may not be at the peak of his powers anymore, but he would still give Golden State a great scoring option, as seen by his 24 PPG. What the Ohio native does in the distribution department goes without saying, as he can masterfully find his teammates and put them in the best position to score. Though he and Green similarly like to bring the ball up the floor and dish the rock, playing under a coach like Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could allow James to play a new brand of basketball.

It remains to be seen if a deal of this magnitude will get done. The last week has shown the NBA world that nearly any trade is conceivable. Golden State has just over three more days to push its chips to the front of the table to make a massive upgrade like this happen.