Warriors can close 6-game home stand with another win vs. Magic

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to end their current stretch of home games on a high note on Monday.

Warriors looking to get above .500 in upcoming contest

The reeling Warriors have managed to win three of their last five consecutive games at the Chase Center to bring them back to .500 at 24-24 after jostling to stay afloat amid their skid. They will now take on the Orlando Magic in a battle against a young team that just got their young star duo back.

Golden State is still without Jonathan Kuminga. Their third-leading scorer at 16.8 points per game had another three weeks recently added to his recovery timeline and is not expected to take the floor again until later in February.

Shorthanded Warriors need leaders to round back into form

The Warriors will rely on Stephen Curry to bounce back from his own personal cold spell. The two-time NBA MVP has struggled over the last five games, shooting an abysmal 35.4 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point range, while seeing his scoring dip to 17.3 points per game.

Andrew Wiggins, who spearheaded Golden State through their successful string of games behind 20 PPG, 5.4 rebounds, and three assists per contest will have his hands full dealing with Paolo Banchero (22.8 PPG) and Franz Wagner (25.1 PPG) on the defensive end of the floor. Draymond Green, who has not played since the Dubs’ Jan. 18 matchup against the Washington Wizards, is probable with a calf strain that he’s almost finished nursing. Golden State would greatly need his exceptional defense alongside Wiggins’ to slow down Orlando’s high-powered duo.

Warriors & Magic to battle in 1st meeting of season

This will mark the first time that both teams are meeting this year. The Magic are skidding, having lost eight of their last 10 games. They also own a poor 9-17 road record.

Thus, Golden State should feel good about their chances to down Orlando at this juncture in the campaign, though they are not a team to take lightly, as reigning All-Defensive Second Team honoree Jalen Suggs and former two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope give them extra strength in the scoring and defensive departments, while Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze give them a major size advantage down low.

With a win, the No. 11-seeded Warriors will improve to 25-24 and narrow the gap between them and the No. 8-seeded Phoenix Suns (25-23) in the Western Conference. They’ll need their role players in Buddy Hield and Dennis Schroder to step up scoring-wise, and for Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kevon Looney, and Quinten Post to man the interior with force.