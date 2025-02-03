Warriors: Jimmy Butler reportedly shuts down trade over contract demands

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Jimmy Butler sweepstakes are heating up following the sudden blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, though it appears that the Golden State Warriors are out on the star Miami Heat forward.

Jimmy Butler doesn’t want to sign an extension with the Warriors

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Butler indicated to the Warriors that he is “unwilling” to sign an extension with them, therefore ending trade talks between the Warriors and Heat. Golden State was among the teams that were heavily rumored to land Butler thanks to their need at the small forward position.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Butler has been suspended by the Heat on three separate occasions in the past month, all for a continued pattern of detrimental conduct toward the team. His latest suspension came after he reportedly walked out of practice upon being told that he was going to be coming off the bench instead of starting moving forward.

With his Heat tenure almost guaranteed to be over, the team is looking to move him as quickly as possible but also at a reasonable price. The Suns and Rockets are also teams that have been brought up in discussions surrounding potential Butler suitors, but nothing has materialized at this time.

Butler is likely the next big name to be moved

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Other teams have already started to make significant changes, as along with the Doncic/Davis deal, De’Aaron Fox is heading to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal that also sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. Butler is likely to be the next domino to fall in one of the more wilder trade deadlines in recent NBA history.

The Warriors could have benefited from adding Butler, as he would’ve given them a second star to play alongside Stephen Curry as his career winds down. The Warriors have slipped to .500 after their hot start to the season, so they need to make a game-changing move if they want to re-insert themselves back into the title contention conversation.

Golden State will now pivot elsewhere after falling short of landing Butler. The trade deadline is set for 3 P.M. EST on Thursday.