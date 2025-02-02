Warriors have every reason to pursue trade for Blazers star center

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors could utilize all of their desired bargaining power to trade for a special defensive center on the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the trade deadline.

Warriors could buy low on Blazers big with boom potential

Forbes’ Mat Issa labeled Robert Williams III as a big man that every contending team should want on their roster. He did not miss a beat when it came to addressing the ways in which Williams III could impact a defense.

Golden State is adamant on not mortgaging their future on an expensive trade that will yield short-term success and long-term regret. The Warriors are also roughly $38 million over the salary cap this season with $178.85 million on their books and another $148.06 million down for next season. Thus, while the franchise has not shied away from making bold moves at the right expense, a cost-effective deal with equal implications could be best this winter.

Warriors’ pick-&-roll & rim-protection could soar with Williams III

The Blazers are reportedly only seeking second-round picks for the Texas A&M product. The Warriors have four between now and 2031 and another six first-round picks in that same span. Thus, Golden State could send Portland a young talent such as Brandin Podziemski and a second-rounder to the Blazers for Williams III and an additional asset.

The 27-year-old is arguably the best shot-blocker in the league. He averages 1.7 blocks per game in only 17.3 nightly minutes of action. In 2021-22, he finished No. 7 in Defensive Player of the Year voting and put up 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 BPG. That astounding productivity could work wonders for the Dubs next to former 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green. Offensively, Williams III would allow the Warriors to execute soundly when they do go to more traditional pick-and-roll sets, as he athletically converts at the rim and brings great energy in that department.

There’s no doubt that Williams III is a championship piece. Whether he starts or backs up Trayce Jackson-Davis or Kevon Looney, he could be a fixture in Golden State moving forward.