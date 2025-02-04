Warriors reportedly interested in Sixers’ star forward ahead of trade deadline

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have ramped up their efforts to try and land a big-time star this season. The Feb. 6 trade deadline is right around the corner and the Warriors have stood pat by in large. Golden State made an impactful trade to acquire Dennis Schroder in December, but the move did little to bring them out of their slump. Thus, more may need to be done on the Warriors’ part to forge a contender once more.

Warriors expressed interest in Paul George to Sixers

As Philly Voice’s Adam Aaronson recently wrote, the Warriors made it known to the Philadelphia 76ers their desire to acquire former All-Star Paul George:

“The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks have expressed interest in trading for 34-year-old Paul George, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Monday evening,” Aaronson wrote. “The Warriors made a spirited push to land the nine-time All-Star last summer before he opted to sign with the Sixers on a four-year max deal worth well over $200 million, and are known to be coveting a star to play alongside Stephen Curry in what has been a disappointing season.”

Warriors could revive their season with Paul George on board

Though George is in the midst of a down season, he’s still putting up a respectable 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game in Philadelphia this year. It’s reasonable to believe that he can return to being a volume scorer. He averaged north of 20 PPG in the last nine consecutive seasons prior to the current campaign.

Based on his elite three-point shooting, great defense, and prime shot-creating abilities, the six-time All-NBA honoree would be a fitting No. 2 option next to Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. The stalwart’s ability to guard multiple positions would fit seamlessly in Golden State’s operation. Though he comes at a very hefty cost, George’s value would be worth the investment.