Warriors could reunite with sniper on brink of stardom amid trade talks

The Golden State Warriors could look to a familiar face to replenish their backcourt after De’Anthony Melton went down for the season.

Warriors could bring Donte DiVincenzo back to fuel 5th title run

According to a recent forecast from ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Warriors could join the list of teams looking to trade for Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo this season (h/t: NBA Central):

“Donte DiVincenzo is being viewed as a possible trade candidate for several contending teams around the league, sources said. While the Timberwolves value DiVincenzo’s skillset, the 27-year-old combo guard was not thrilled with the idea of coming off the bench after being traded,” Siegel said.

DiVincenzo went from good to great with the Warriors & Knicks

DiVincenzo could blossom into an All-Star caliber scorer in a second stint with the Warriors. He previously played for Golden State during the 2022-23 NBA season. The Villanova product was a quality bench producer for the Dubs, scoring 9.4 points per game on 39.7 percent shooting from the three-point line.

Last season, DiVincenzo had a coming-out party with the New York Knicks. The 27-year-old put up a career-high 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals a night on a career-high 40.1 percent clip from deep. He also set the Knicks franchise record for threes made in a single season with 283.

DiVincenzo could reach his ceiling back in the Bay

Having revitalized the Knicks offense with sound floor spacing and off-ball movement, DiVincenzo could slide right back into the Warriors’ system and fill in for Melton, who recently went down with a season-ending sprained and partially torn left ACL. The Dubs have Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski comfortably nestled in their second unit.

That being said, the New Jersey native could re-insert his championship experience and capable defensive skills into Golden State’s fold and strive toward becoming a 20-plus PPG performer for a ball club that truly needs it. He’s regressed mightily in Minnesota thus far, falling back to 9.5 PPG on 34.8 percent shooting from the field. Returning to the Bay could make that a forgettable blip in his career.