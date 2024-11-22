Warriors could land perfect fit at center via trade with the Raptors

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors could use a boost at center, and the Toronto Raptors have the perfect piece to their puzzle.

Kelly Olynyk could solidify the Warriors’ frontcourt

Raptors center Kelly Olynyk was recently named by ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel as a viable trade target for the Warriors to pursue (h/t Jonah Kubicek of The Sporting News):

“Two names I’d keep an eye on for Golden State ahead of the trade deadline: Kelly Olynyk and Jonas Valan?i?nas,” Siegel published on X.

Olynyk fits Golden State’s mold on both ends of the floor like a tailor-made suit. The Gonzaga product can do everything on the floor. He is a grossly underrated rim protector who can move his feet on defense on the perimeter against quicker guards. Offensively, the Canadian talent is a crafty passer who can score out of the post, put the ball on the floor get to the rim, and shoot from outside.

Is that not what every team in the NBA strongly desires? More importantly, is that not what the Warriors could greatly use in order to capture another championship?

The former No. 13 overall pick from 2013 has yet to take the floor in 2024-25 with a back injury. Nevertheless, when last seen in 2023-24, he averaged 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 54.8 percent shooting from the field and 82.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line in 28 games, 19 of which he started for Toronto.

Olynyk could have an Andrew Bogut-type of effect on the Warriors

Olynyk did his work in 26.4 minutes per contest. The Warriors could use his production anywhere from 20-30 minutes a night based on matchups. The 33-year-old is versatile enough to play power forward if Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opts to go big with him next to Kevon Looney, or can run the five alongside Draymond Green or Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Golden State could make a quiet yet shrewd move for Olynyk prior to the deadline. The Raptors are rebuilding and could look to unload his contract. He is earning $12.8 million this season and is due for $13.4M in the final year of his deal next time out. He could have a similar impact on the Dubs the way that former Warriors center Andrew Bogut had for them during the early days of their dynastic run.