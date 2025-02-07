Warriors could resume pursuit of superstar labeled ‘No. 1 trade target’ this summer

Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors got their prized All-Star in their trade for Jimmy Butler at the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline. However, they could upgrade even further in the summer.

Warriors still have a shot at Suns’ Kevin Durant in 2025

According to Forbes’ Evan Sidery, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, who the Warriors aggressively chased with little time to spare before the Feb. 6 deadline, may be up for grabs after the season concludes:

“After over 10 teams called on Kevin Durant in the last 48 hours before the trade deadline, the Suns will have to deal with daily rumors on his future the rest of the season,” Sidery reported. “For many contenders around the NBA, Durant has become the No. 1 realistic trade target this summer.”

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Durant could lift Warriors in potential reunion

The Warriors gave up their most valuable trade chip in former All-Star Andrew Wiggins to reel in Butler. Moving forward, if they want to retain their current big three of Butler, superstar Stephen Curry, and franchise pillar Draymond Green, they’d almost certainly have to offer up their ascendant young star Jonathan Kuminga, as well as Brandin Podziemski and a hoard of draft picks to Phoenix to bring back Durant.

Golden State has been adamant about not wanting to sacrifice its future assets to win in the short term. Adding the former 2014 NBA MVP would likely strip them of their two best young pieces and future stock, while making their core one of the oldest in the league. Curry, 36, Green, 34, Butler, 35, and Durant, 36, are all nearing the final phases of their careers.

Thus, the Warriors would appear to be clear-cut favorites to win the 2026 NBA Finals if they formed such a formidable quartet. Nonetheless, there would not be much certainty as to how long that unit would last, though it would maximize the championship window that their core has.