Warriors could fortify backcourt with Curry ‘Splash Bros’ trade addition

In 2021-22, Seth Curry was talked about as one of the best role players in the NBA. This season, Curry would be a great addition on “Inside the NBA” on TNT’s segment “Who he play for?” The Duke University product did not become a bad player overnight and his current situation on the Charlotte Hornets may be shackling him.

Warriors could make a play for Hornets G Seth Curry for backup floor general help

It may be time for the Golden State Warriors to pair superstar Stephen Curry with his younger brother in the Bay. Their parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, won’t have to alternate jerseys when they come to support them in head-to-head matchups either.

The Warriors could use a player that can be a near-carbon copy of what De’Anthony Melton was for them before he went down with a season-ending ACL injury. Melton served as a sharpshooting combo guard who could run the two but also distribute effectively as a secondary playmaker.

The younger Curry is more than capable of filling those shoes for the Dubs offensively. Though he’s not taking or making many three-pointers this season, he’s connecting on 41.2 percent of the 2.1 attempts he’s hoisting. Seth is more than capable of dishing out three to four assists consistently for the Warriors off of their bench.

Warriors could wait for Curry to become a FA or pursue trade

The younger Curry is on an expiring $3.3 million contract. Thus, Golden State could wait until he hits free agency next summer to try and scoop him off of the open market. Or, if the Warriors want to kill two birds with one stone, they could look to clear roster space by unloading part of their overcrowded guard depth such as the underutilized Moses Moody in exchange for the North Carolina native.

Admittedly, Seth is not the defender that Melton is. On the other side of the token, the Dubs do not have a defined floor general off their bench outside of Gary Payton II, who is more of a defensive specialist. Thus, keeping an eye on the 34-year-old in the coming months would keep the Warriors ahead of the curve.