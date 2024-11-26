Warriors star says ‘luxury’ to develop rhythm absent after hot start was doused vs. Nets

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Several factors contributed to the Golden State Warriors dropping their fifth game of the season to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Albeit, a recurring theme with one of their young stars took shape yet again, and not in a good way.

Warriors star shooting guard Moses Moody was stifled in the 128-120 loss. Moody got on the board with three points in the first quarter. He then carried the Warriors offense in the second quarter, as he exploded for 12 points on a perfect 5-5 shooting from the field. The Arkansas product did not get on the board again after that for the rest of the contest, playing only seven more minutes in the second half for 16 total on the game.

Warriors: Moses Moody says lack of ample playing time impacts how he finds his rhythm

After the game, Moody had this to say in response to a reporter who asked him how important rhythm is to him sustaining his groove on the court, as the Warriors shared on YouTube:

“That’s not a luxury I’ve had through my career. So, I’ve kind of had to figure out how to play whenever whatever happens. Whatever the opportunity is. So, I kind of just deal with whatever it is. So, I don’t necessarily look for outside things as in playing time, rotation whatever it is. Just, when I get the opportunity, I take the shots that I get. I take the driving lanes that I get and just play,” Moody stated.

It did not come across as if the 22-year-old was disgruntled over his role on the team. Nevertheless, he openly admitted that he hasn’t been put in a position to develop a rhythm out on the floor in his tenure with the Dubs.

Moody has continually been a quiet bright spot for the Warriors

Moody has consistently been a weapon that has stayed ready for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. He had impactful moments in their 2022 Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies and further built upon his potential last season.

Moody shows the potential to be a star for the Warriors

This year, the former No. 14 overall pick is averaging 8.6 points on 46.4 percent shooting from the field and an elite 41.3 percent shooting from the three-point line in 16.9 minutes of nightly action. His per 36 minutes averages show a player capable of boasting 18.4 PPG and 4.5 RPG.

Yet, he’s struggled to become an amplified fixture in the Warriors’ rotation. There may not be a more ripe opportunity for him to blossom than now, with starting shooting guard De’Anthony Melton out for the year with a partially torn ACL. Instead, undrafted off guard Lindy Waters III is starting at the two.

Thus, Moody and the Warriors could benefit from him seeing more playing time. Especially with the team seeking a big-time scorer to fill Klay Thompson’s shoes in the starting lineup, the 6-5 wing maybe that guy that can burgeon for them. Nevertheless, that wasn’t against the Nets, but could be as the season wears on.