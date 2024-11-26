Warriors among top-3 teams in latest NBA power rankings

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors came in at No. 3 in the NBA’s power rankings for Week 6 of the 2024-25 campaign.

Warriors supporting cast was not as potent in Week 6

NBA.com’s John Schuhmann released the latest power rankings and had this to say about the shortcomings of the Warriors’ supporting cast of late when Stephen Curry has come off the floor:

“Two of the Warriors’ four losses have come to the Clippers, with those being their two worst offensive games of the season (98.1 points scored per 100 possessions total). Over their first nine games (including three he missed), they scored 115.6 points per 100 possessions with Stephen Curry off the floor. Over their last seven, they’ve scored just 87.1 per 100 when he’s been on the bench,” Schuhmann wrote.

Warriors got All-Star-level play from Andrew Wiggins last week

The Warriors went 2-2 last week, picking up victories over the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 20 and the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 22. However, Golden State dropped their second matchup of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers by a narrow score of 102-99 on Nov. 18 and were handed a 104-94 loss at the hand of the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 23.

Andrew Wiggins was the best thing going for the Warriors, as he led them in scoring in the final three games of their slate last week. That Included 27 points against the Hawks and the 30 he put up against the Pelicans. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Draymond Green were strong presences on the boards and the latter was stout in the distribution department per usual.

Warriors aim to rebound from 2 losses they’d like to get back

On the flip side, Golden State could not get past the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game they played last week. The shorthanded Clippers got by with a 102-99 win over the Dubs despite Stephen Curry going for 26 points.

The Warriors ended their slate with a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 23. They allowed star center Victor Wembanyama to hang nine assists on them along with 25 points, and their former No. 7 overall pick from 2012 in Harrison Barnes to add 22 points of his own.

Golden State is still the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference at 12-4 and a 2-2 record on the week is nothing to hang the head about. The only teams to come in ahead of them were the 17-1 Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 2) and the 14-3 Boston Celtics (No. 1). The Warriors will look to leapfrog both starting on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets.