Ex-Warriors big 4 could reunite in their 40s to chase 3rd NBA title

The Golden State Warriors could break the sports world by doing something that’s never been done before in NBA history. Right now, the Warriors look strong. Stephen Curry is still in his prime. So is Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green is anchoring them on both ends per usual and their young talent pool is elite.

But Curry, 36, and Green, 34, are nearing 40 years old. Their championship window, which is still open, won’t remain that way forever. That’s why they should reunite with a couple of former teammates to win a historic championship in the twilight of their careers.

Warriors superteam could win a third title together in 2030

The Warriors should bring Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant and Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson back for one more hoorah at the tail end of their tenures. Durant has struggled to contend for a title since leaving the juggernaut Warriors in 2019. Since then, he has not reached the Conference Finals once.

Thompson just left Golden State last summer. Thus, he may take some time to enjoy his tenure with the Mavericks.

Nevertheless, what the Warriors had with those four nonpareil talents from 2016-2019 was special. None of their game’s clashed with one another. Durant, Curry, and Thompson were all able to eat offensively while Green continued running the show as their primary facilitator. That was a rarity then, and it could be even rarer down the line.

Warriors could do something that aging All-Stars couldn’t before

We’ve seen former superstar players link up to try and win a title to no avail. Hall-of-Famers Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, and Hakeem Olajuwon’s championship quest on the Houston Rockets flopped in 1998-99. Gary Payton and Karl Malone came close, but were not able to win a title on the dynastic Shaq & Kobe Los Angeles Lakers in 2003-04. More recently, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were not enough to get Deron Williams, Joe Johnson, and Brook Lopez’s Brooklyn Nets over the hump back in 2013-14.

Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West were considered old when they teamed up and led the Lakers to a title in 1972 in their mid-thirties. However, they were in the same age range as the Warriors’ former big four are now.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant & Klay Thompson would coexist harmoniously as before

Contrarily, Curry has a style of play that could enable him to still average 20-plus points per night and continue being an elite marksman from outside at 40. Durant’s unselfish approach, coupled with his size and feel for the game would make him another aging superstar who could still be an effective, low-usage scorer. The same goes for Thompson, who doesn’t need to dribble to catch fire. So long as Green remains agile, he could still make sound reads and distribute to those three.

With a slew of youthful defensive specialists around them and one more potent scorer to serve as a failsafe for the injury-prone Curry, Durant, and Thompson, Golden State could realistically win one more championship five years from now.

Durant has again had his name surface in trade projections with the Warriors. The main question would be whether or not the Texas product would want to continue playing in 2030 when he turns 41. The same could even be said for Thompson, who will turn 39 in the 2029-30 season. Regardless, if the opportunity presents itself, the Warriors’ big four could be the first unit to run the table in such a fashion and would make for entertainment value unlike anything the NBA world has seen before.