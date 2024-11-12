Phillies’ starting infielder ‘on the trade block’ with hot stove heating up

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm has officially been made available on the open market.

Phillies place All-Star 3B Alec Bohm on trade block

Sports Radio 94 WIP broke the news of the Phillies placing their standout infielder on the trade block, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Tuesday morning.

Bohm was a heralded performer in 2024 who earned his first career All-Star nod due to him slashing .295/.348/.482 in the first half of the campaign along with 11 home runs, 70 RBIs and 33 doubles. His efficiency and volume tapered off in the second half, as he slashed .251/.299/.382 with four homers, 27 RBIs and 11 doubles in over half the amount of games played.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Phillies are looking to massively upgrade roster to chase 2025 World Series

The Phillies have reportedly been listening to offers for him, as well as starting right fielder Nick Castellanos and left fielder Brandon Marsh in hopes of jazzing up their batting order with less predictable hitters. Bohm’s regression in the second half did not reach abysmal lows, but it’s given the franchise enough precedent to see what they can get back for the Nebraska native while his value is the highest it’s been in his five-year career. He’s set to make $8.1 million next season in the final year of his current deal.

Philadelphia is adamant on creating a team that can capture the World Series in 2025. They’ll seek an impact slugger or star player elsewhere on their roster to give them the boost they need to down the field in the National League next time out and win it all.