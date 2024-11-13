Phillies stack the deck in mock trade for star White Sox slugger

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox have a star talent that would help the Philadelphia Phillies achieve their offseason goals. The Phillies are out for top-tier players who will turn their playoff-contending team into a World Series favorite. They looked the part for much of the 2024 campaign, but the New York Mets showed them in the National League Division Series that they need more. Now, a recent mock trade gives them just that.

Phillies trade for White Sox’ star Luis Robert Jr. to strengthen OF in mock trade

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden (via The New York Times): floated White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr.’s name as a talent for the Phillies to pursue. Bowden had this to say in part to justify his position (h/t Patrick McAvoy of The Sporting News):

“His [Robert Jr.] trade value is high, and the White Sox need to take advantage of it. If they can get seven solid-to-great prospects for both Crochet and Robert, their rebuild timeline could be expedited by two to three years. The Phillies, Red Sox, and (Houston Astros) make a lot of sense as trade partners for Chicago,” wrote Bowden.

Phillies: Robert Jr. has shown All-Star prowess in recent years

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Cuban slugger has the offensive and defensive chops to help take Philadelphia over the top. He made his first All-Star team and earned his first Silver Slugger Award in 2023. Robert Jr. also won the Gold Glove Award in 2020. Most recently, the 27-year-old missed 62 games of the 2024 season, yet managed a career-high 23 stolen bases along with 14 home runs and 35 RBIs.

Robert Jr. is not far removed from his breakout 2023 campaign which saw him go for a whopping 38 homers, 90 runs, 80 RBIs, and 20 steals along with a stout .857 OPS. He also has a history of playing well in the playoffs. Across seven career postseason games, the five-year veteran owns a .393/.452/.500 slash line. He’s also only posted a regular-season fielding percentage south of .991 percent once.

Robert Jr. could replace Phillies OFs on trade block

As the Phillies have begun listening to teams interested in starting right fielder Nick Castellanos and left fielder Brandon Marsh, they may entertain the White Sox should a swap of that, or another magnitude present itself to be advantageous. Robert Jr.’s age, two-way abilities, and power-hitting strength on his best day make him a viable candidate for Philadelphia, especially if he’d be willing and able to slide from center field to either potential vacant spot next season.