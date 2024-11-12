Phillies predicted to steal Dodgers star closer and retain reliever to bolster bullpen

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen may be where they look to make upgrades next this offseason.

Phillies predicted to ink efficient relievers to amp up bullpen

Newsweek’s Zach Pressnell relayed a prediction from Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly that bills the Phillies as likely players to chase after Los Angeles Dodgers’ reigning World Series champion Blake Treinen and free agent reliever Jeff Hoffman to solidify their late-inning unit, saying this:

‘Kelly predicts Philadelphia will re-sign right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman while also signing right-handed pitcher Blake Treinen away from the Los Angeles Dodgers,” Pressnell synthesized.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Blake Treinen was an unsung hero for the Dodgers en route to 2024 World Series win

Treinen was a treasure for the Dodgers in 2024. The former 2018 All-Star tossed 56 strikeouts in 46.2 innings pitched and boasted a strong 1.93 ERA. His .700 winning percentage was the third-highest of his career. He’d be a great eighth or ninth inning option for the Phillies to invest in.

Hoffman gave the Phillies quality innings in 2024

As for Hoffman, the 31-year-old went 3-3 for Philadelphia in 2024 and retired 89 batters across 68 games played, while his 2.17 ERA, 0.965 WHIP, and 10 saves impressed. The Phillies could bring him back to solidify the parts of their pre-existing bullpen structure that worked last time out.

Ultimately, the Phillies have the chance to revitalize their relief unit. Both Treinen and Hoffman could bring their efficiency into a permanent ninth-inning role. The other would be a quintessential set-up man in the eighth.

That would give the Phillies flexibility to move Jose Alvarado away from the ninth-inning spot that he saw 23 appearances in last year. If the franchise wants to overcome the National League field next season and win it all, they’ll need to improve upon their sixth-worst saves total in the MLB from last season (37). Both talents can help them do so.