Phillies enter sweepstakes for elite Japanese pitcher

It is no secret that the majority of MLB teams will be vying for the services of Roki Sasaki if he becomes eligible for the 2024 international class. The Philadelphia Phillies, in particular, have been scouting Sasaki over the past year. While the odds may not be in their favor, they are determined to put their best foot forward.

“But unlike most free agents, his market will include all 30 teams, notably the Phillies, who scouted Sasaki this season, according to two sources,” reports Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Learning from Missed Opportunities

The Phillies previously missed out on signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto last off-season despite making a substantial offer. This near-miss underscores their intent to expand their talent acquisition from Japan, and Sasaki would represent a logical next step in that endeavor. While the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are seen as front-runners for Sasaki, it is not beyond the realm of possibility for the Phillies to emerge as underdogs and potentially land the young star.

Sasaki’s Potential Impact

Any team in baseball would jump at the chance to add a starter capable of throwing 102 mph, and the Phillies are no exception. They already boast a strong pitching staff, but adding Sasaki would elevate their rotation to an entirely new level.

The 23-year-old Sasaki would likely secure a minor league deal if posted, and he has reportedly pressured the Chiba Lotte Marines to make him available this off-season. While the team has ample reasons to retain him in Japan until they can secure a lucrative posting fee, similar to the one garnered by Yamamoto, Sasaki’s ambitions may expedite his move to MLB.

Sasaki’s Dominance in Japan

Sasaki showcased his elite potential last year in the JPPL, throwing 111 innings with a 2.35 ERA. He surrendered only two home runs and 29 earned runs while striking out 129 batters. His electric stuff and sky-high ceiling suggest he could develop into a bonafide MLB superstar, provided he remains healthy and continues refining his craft.

The Phillies’ Global Vision

While it may take a stroke of good fortune for the Phillies to secure Sasaki’s services, their expanding global brand and heightened profile could help make the improbable a reality. With an aggressive approach and a growing international appeal, the Phillies have positioned themselves as serious players in the pursuit of one of Japan’s most promising young pitchers. Nothing is off the table in their quest to bring Sasaki to Philadelphia.