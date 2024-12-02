Phillies pull back on desire to trade starting left fielder

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brandon Marsh may be safe in Philadelphia after all. While the Phillies could still elect to move on from Marsh if the right offer comes along, a recent report indicates that they are more inclined to hold onto the star left fielder.

Phillies likely to retain starting LF Brandon Marsh

Matt Gelb of The Athletic was a recent guest on the Phillies Therapy podcast, where he stated that the Philadelphia Phillies won’t aggressively pursue trading Marsh this offseason akin to their desire to move some of their other stars (h/t Matt Dargan of That Ball’s Outta Here):

“The one thing I did hear recently — and I think this is pretty good information — is that they are less inclined to move Marsh,” offered Gelb. “Marsh is a guy that’s not as available, I guess I would say, as some of the other guys. Not that they wouldn’t trade him if the right offer came around. That stands for everybody. I think he’s less among that group of guys that they are more active in trying to sell.”

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Once the offseason began, the Phillies openly came out with their willingness to listen to offers on Marsh, All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm and starting right fielder Nick Castellanos. Marsh was viewed as just as tradable as the aforementioned, but appears to be more secure in his current role.

Marsh is a base-stealing threat for Phillies to mull over

The Phillies’ starting left fielder hit 16 home runs, drove in 60 RBIs, and stole an impressive 19 bases while slashing .249/.328/.419 in 2024. On defense, Marsh saw time at all three outfield slots, though he made 97 of his 133 appearances in left field. The Georgia native posted a cumulative .979 fielding percentage on the campaign.

While Philadelphia has been reported to be seeking more versatility at the plate, they may stick with the 26-year-old unless a favorable deal comes across management’s desk. Marsh is estimated to earn $3.4 million in 2025 and won’t be due for unrestricted free agency until 2028.