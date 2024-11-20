Phillies have a coach that could help pull superstar FA to town

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies’ chances of landing superstar free agent Juan Soto may not be as strong as other teams in the field, but they have a unique variable that may strengthen their chances.

Phillies could lure FA Juan Soto with his former hitting coach Kevin Long in town

Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long coached Soto when they were both with the Washington Nationals from 2018-2021. The two won a World Series together in 2019. Thus, the way FanSided’s Mark Powell sees it, those ties could have considerable influence when the Phillies make their pitch to the Dominican talent this fall (h/t Aaliyan Mohammed of The Sporting News):

“Soto has played with several players on the Phillies roster already, notably former Washington Nationals stars Bryce Harper and Trea Turner. Soto and Turner won a ring together with the Nationals,” wrote Powell. “Their hitting coach at that time was Kevin Long, who is currently employed in that same position with the Phillies.”

As touching the potency of such ties, Powell continued:

“Familiarity isn’t always a good thing, but it is the only advantage the Phillies have, especially with so much money already invested in the on-field product,” wrote Powell. “Unless the Washington Nationals decide to schedule a meeting with Soto, the Phillies will keep their offseason edge.”

Long’s World Series win with Soto & recent success could move the needle for the Phillies

Philadelphia has a sound structure in place. They finished as the No. 2 overall seed in the National League in 2024 at 95-67. The Phillies have top-heavy star talent with Harper, Turner, and Kyle Schwarber, as well as Zack Wheeler on the mound.

Further, Long’s impact on their batting order has been felt. Prior to the 57-year-old joining the Phillies, they were in MLB limbo, having finished with the 12th-best slugging percentage (.408) and 13th-most home runs (198) in 2021. After entering their mix in 2022, Philadelphia has finished with the sixth and seventh-most or better in both respective categories for the last three seasons running.

The future was bright as can be when Soto and Long were in the same clubhouse. The present has been bright for both of them individually. The future could yield new, unprecedented success for them on the Phillies. It remains to be seen what decision Soto will make as his sweepstakes ramp up.