Phillies set up meeting with high-profile free agent

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Juan Soto is the talk of free agency. Every player wants to be in his position, about to sign a contract worth at least $600 million. Every team wants a meeting with him, and every fan dreams of having him on their lineup. It’s a simple equation: Soto is a difference-maker, and the Philadelphia Phillies need a high-profile bat to add to their collection of talent and take them to the next level.

For a couple of years now, the Phillies have been a top-tier team and have flirted with a World Series championship, yet they have fallen short of that goal. Perhaps adding Soto to their core of Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and others will do the trick.

Signing Soto will be a tall task, though. The Phillies, however, will give it a try and have managed to set up a meeting with the player and his camp.

The Phillies don’t want to be left out of the Soto race

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“The Phillies plan to meet with Juan Soto, per @JonHeyman,” B/R Walk-Off posted on X. As of Tuesday, the reigning AL Silver Slugger award winner and First-Team All-MLB member has met with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and New York Yankees, and is scheduled to see the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

The Phillies boast an incredible offense, but Soto would elevate the unit’s ceiling and give the organization another proven postseason star. He has shown time and again that he isn’t fazed by any moment, no matter how big. He is the kind of star they need, and since ownership and the front office have discussed the possibility of increasing an already high payroll, the Phils can’t be ruled out of this race.

The Phillies are on the East Coast, have money, a competitive roster, and World Series aspirations. That should be enough to get Soto intrigued. Can they shock the world and sign him, though?