Phillies flip All-Star 3B for one of this generation’s best talents in mock trade

The Philadelphia Phillies could make a power play for one of this generation’s greatest players this offseason.

Phillies unload All-Star 3B Alec Bohm for superstar 3B Nolan Arenado in mock deal

The Phillies, who are actively shopping their All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm, were recently featured in a mock trade by MLB.com’s Will Leitch, who cited his contract lasting until 2027 and his nonpareil talent as two reasons why he could service the Phillies beginning next season (h/t Patrick McAvoy of The Sporting News).

“He could be an ideal fit with the Phillies, particularly if, as rumored, they’re willing to trade Alec Bohm. Arenado is not even that expensive, with three years and $74 million remaining on his contract (not counting the portion the Rockies are paying). Planning on trying to win a World Series in the next three seasons? Arenado certainly can help with that,” Leitch wrote.

Arenado’s elite slugging and fielding could strengthen the Phillies as contenders

Arenado is the very definition of what Philadelphia needs at third base. There isn’t a superlative that he doesn’t own outside of not being a World Series champion. Arenado is an elite two-way player, having 10 Gold Glove Awards and five Silver Slugger Awards to his name. He last received both honors in 2022, a season where he also finished No. 3 in National League MVP voting.

The eight-time MLB All-Star had a down season in 2024 for the St. Louis Cardinals by his standards as a power hitter, yet still managed to hit 16 home runs and register 70 runs and 71 RBIs, though his .272/.325/.394 slash line impressed. Nevertheless, he could be that one veteran talent that allows the Phillies to get over the hump in the NL and win their first Fall Classic in the Bryce Harper era next season.

The Phillies have also been linked to two-time World Series-winning free agent third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason. Albeit, Arenado could be an ideal fit for Philadelphia’s ball club, and would come at a reasonable price relative to his talent level, despite approaching his age-34 campaign in 2025.