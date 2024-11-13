Phillies superstar makes MLB history with Silver Slugger Award win

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper won his fourth career Silver Slugger Award for the 2024 campaign and did so in historic fashion.

Phillies’ Bryce Harper enters rarified air with latest Silver Slugger Award

According to the MLB, Harper became just the fourth player to take home the illustrious accolade at three different positions. He joins Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera, St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols, and former seven-time All-Star Al Oliver as the only players to have ever done so.

The 32-year-old earned the honor thanks to the 30 home runs, 87 RBIs, and 85 runs he delivered for the Phillies last year. He did so with a .285/.373/.525 slash line to show for. Harper did his dirty work at the plate as a first baseman.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Harper’s multi-positional dominance has placed him in the history books

Previously, the former two-time National League MVP won the Silver Slugger Award at right field in 2015, and at designated hitter in 2023. Harper led the Phillies to a 95-67 record in 2024 — their best since 2011. His effective bat fueled them to their third playoff berth in as many years.

Harper has now added to his impressive resume. His trophy case also includes eight All-Star appearances, an NLCS MVP (2022), an All-MLB First Team nod (2021), and the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year honor. The Nevada native is continuing to shape his Hall-of-Fame case and will look to carry over his superb slugging into the 2025 campaign.