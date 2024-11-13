Phillies could add Astros star infielder in blockbuster move

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies could be on the verge of trading All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm to upgrade their infield. In could come one of the best third basemen of this era to fill his shoes.

Phillies deal for championship 3B in recent trade prediction

The Phillies have been labeled by a rival evaluator as a suitable team for Alex Bregman to land on for a variety of reasons. ESPN’s Buster Olney shared those reasons on X on Tuesday night (h/t Luke Arcaini of Crossingbroad.com):

“The most interesting prediction heard from a rival evaluator: The Phillies land Alex Bregman. His swing translates in that park, strong defense, lots of postseason scar tissue,” Olney wrote.

Phillies: Bregman would have a field day at Citizens Bank Park

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old talent surely has a swing that would send long balls beyond the fences at Citizens Bank Park. According to Statcast’s Park Factors Leaderboard, the Phillies’ home ballpark is ranked as the 11th-most hitter-friendly stadium in the MLB over the last three years with the sixth-highest Park Factor score of 101. Further, there have been 115 home runs hit at the ballpark since 2022, which is fourth-most in the big leagues in that span.

Bregman’s elite defense and playoff acumen would work wonders for Phillies

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Bregman is also a defensive force away from the offensive side of the baseball. The nine-year veteran led all National League third basemen with his .972 fielding percentage, 23 double plays turned, and 242 assists last season. That remarkable show of fielding earned him a 2024 Gold Glove Award and would work wonders for a Phillies team that is looking to drastically upgrade their roster at all points to contend for next year’s World Series.

As it pertains to his postseason play, Bregman is a two-time World Series champion who has 99 playoff games across 20 series’ under his belt. He’s been seasoned, having made the playoffs in eight of his nine years in the Majors. He also has a lengthy track record of excellent play in the Division Series’, a hump the Phillies could not get over last time around.

Bregman is the type of player whose impact could help Philadelphia finally win a Fall Classic as soon as next time out. All-around slugging, defense, championship pedigree, and veteran experience make him a great option for the franchise to consider.