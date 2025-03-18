Phillies could leverage star pitcher in midseason trade following strong spring

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Taijuan Walker’s strong play in Spring Training has increased his value for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025.

Phillies could use Taijuan Walker in many ways in 2025

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki had this to say about how the Phillies could utilize Walker next season (h/t Philadelphia Phillies on SI’s Nick Ziegler):

“Walker almost certainly has locked up a spot in the Phillies’ bullpen, but he could return to the rotation if there is a need. Or he suddenly becomes a plausible trade candidate,” Zolecki wrote.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Phillies: Walker could yield solid return in trade market

While Philadelphia could use the former All-Star as a backend starter, their rotation is stacked. It could even see a sixth surefire starter in top prospect Andrew Painter join its ranks midseason.

The bullpen is where the Phillies would likely benefit most from deploying the Louisiana native next time out. All-Star reliever Matt Strahm is expected to miss the first few games of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

That would allow Walker to give the team good production in leadup innings while keeping his wheels greased. However, his work in Grapefruit League play may lead to him being a sought-after player on the trade block.

The veteran hurler owns a 3.86 ERA in 9.1 innings of work. Should that reflect in the regular season, he’d be a respectable middle-of-the-pack starter for other teams in need of depth to inquire about. Philadelphia could look to fortify their bullpen with a natural reliever in exchange for him.