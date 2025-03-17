Phillies manager gives update on key reliever’s Opening Day status

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the fence about All-Star reliever Matt Strahm’s availability for Opening Day.

Phillies: “There’s a chance” Matt Strahm suits for opener

According to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Phillies manager Rob Thomson gave this update on Strahm’s recovery timetable from his shoulder injury (h/t The Sporting News’ Peter Chawaga):

“I think that there’s a chance, OK,” Thomson said. “But we still have to lengthen him out… He’ll throw a (live batting practice) in there in between. So, those things take some time.”

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Strahm has been pushing to be ready for Opening Day

Strahm previously stated during Spring Training that he has been working relentlessly to be ready for the Phillies’ season opener. Nevertheless, while he sounded optimistic on Monday, March 10, his target may be elongated.

The 33-year-old will shoulder a large portion of relief duties for Philadelphia next season. He could also see time at closer, with a committee system taking shape.

The Phillies will expect Strahm’s 1.87 ERA along with his pristine 0.750 WHIP and 79 strikeouts from 2024 to carry over into next season. They may just have to wait beyond the first few games of the campaign to enjoy his services.