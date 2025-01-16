Phillies can add likely future Hall-of-Famer to stacked bullpen this winter

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Crowded bullpen? No problem. Any chance that an MLB team can get to add elite talent is never one that should be glossed over, if feasibly attainable. The Philadelphia Phillies have a stout relief unit heading into 2025, headlined by closers Jordan Romano and Jose Alvarado. However, the Phillies just lost 2024 All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman to the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency and ninth-inning specialist Carlos Estevez could follow him out of the door.

Phillies pushed to sign top-shelf closer Kenley Jansen

Taking that into account, Michael Fisher of That Ball’s Outta Here proposed that Philadelphia should sign all-time great closer Kenley Jansen off of the free agent pile this winter (h/t The Sporting News’ Peter Chawaga):

“Adding Jansen to a bullpen that already features Romano might not be a hard sell, as he reportedly wants to join a contender,” Fisher added, “and the Phillies remain one of the best options in that regard.”

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Chawaga added rationale for the franchise signing Jansen by saying:

“If the Phillies do lose Estévez along with Hoffman, they will go into 2025 with Matt Strahm, José Alvarado, Orion Kerkering and free agent acquisition Jordan Romano likely sharing “closer by committee” roles. Jansen could be open to joining such a mix, which would give him a clear chance to earn the default closer role, particularly as the Phillies look to contend for a World Series title,” Chawaga wrote.

Phillies could ensure ninth inning with Jansen addition

The four-time MLB All-Star boasted a 3.29 ERA in 2024 on his way to 27 saves. Jansen’s 1.061 WHIP was just a tick above his 0.963 career average. He also kept his blown saves to a minimum, blundering only two saves last season.

The Phillies could form a strong triumvirate with Jansen next to Romano and Alvarado that would lock up their seventh through ninth-inning roles with precision. The former’s projected $14.5 million annual salary valuation could fit into the Phillies’ current $279.3 million payroll table for next season and help catapult them to a World Series crown.