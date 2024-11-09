Phillies announce major front office changes and promotions

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are implementing a series of important modifications to their front office. Former major league outfielder and Phillies vice president/general manager Sam Fuld will be the new president of business operations when he finishes his MBA at Penn’s Wharton School. That is expected to be the case in May of 2026.

To succeed Fuld in his former role, the Phillies have promoted Preston Mattingly to vice president and general manager. Additionally, Luke Murton was also promoted from his position as director of hitting and will be the Phillies’ director of player development. Edwar Gonzalez was, in turn, promoted to the director of hitting development after helping Murton as an assistant director.

The Phillies trust Fuld and Mattingly to thrive in their new roles

Fuld, highly respected around the league, has been with the Phillies since 2017 and has been their general manager since the 2020 campaign.

“I’ve always been interested in the business side of baseball,” Fuld said on a Zoom call with reporters according to Onpattison.com. “It’s certainly not an area to date that I’ve had a ton of exposure to, but I have had the good fortune of overlapping with a number of our decision-makers on the business side. You can’t help but get access to all the great things that we’ve done historically and of late on the business side. And it’s always been compelling to me.”

Dombrowski is confident that both Fuld and Mattingly will excel at their new roles:

“To me, Sam and Preston are two of the best young people in the game,” Dombrowski said Friday. “They’re outstanding in every respect. We have a good relationship between all of us.”

All of them will work closely to deliver the ultimate objective of Phillies fans: winning the World Series. Philadelphia has a talented core in place and a willingness to increase its payroll, so the drive to be competitive in 2025 and behind is definitely there.