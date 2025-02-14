Phillies All-Star opens up about offseason trade rumors

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Alec Bohm recently had a chance to address the massive trade rumors that hovered over his head this offseason.

Alec Bohm was uncertain about his future with the Phillies

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Corey Seidman, Bohm tried to let the business of baseball not overwhelm him last fall and this winter:

“There were points where I guess I didn’t know what was gonna happen. I didn’t really read into it too much, I didn’t really try to find the answer. Whatever was gonna happen was gonna happen,” Bohm said.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bohm also touched on the sentiments between him and his teammates, saying:

“I feel like I’m appreciated by everybody in here, so whatever circulates around, I’m not too concerned about,” Bohm said at his locker in the corner of the Phillies’ clubhouse at BayCare Ballpark.

Bohm was the Phillies’ hottest trade chip this offseason

Philadelphia openly shopped Bohm at the onset of the offseason last fall. He, along with outfielders Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh were heavily expendable.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As the free agent and trade markets became more active, the Phillies flip-flopped between proclaiming newfound devotion to keeping the 28-year-old around and sticking to their original stance on wanting to trade him. Bohm became tradable after a pronounced second-half slump in 2024.

The Nebraska native finished the campaign with 97 RBIs and a commendable .280 batting average. Those numbers could have reached fringe-superstar level had he not seen his batting average slip from .295 before the All-Star break to .251 after, and experienced a 10 percent plummet in slugging percentage.

No matter, Philadelphia decided to keep him around. Bohm also acknowledged that anything can happen in the MLB’s open market. Nevertheless, he views the Phillies as the top team he wants to play for and is excited to run things back in 2025.