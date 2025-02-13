Phillies sign former top-100 prospect to add infield depth

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed infielder Christian Arroyo to a minor-league deal with an invite to camp as a non-roster invite, per MLB Trade Rumors. Arroyo has played all over the infield in his career but second base is his primary position.

Phillies sign Christian Arroyo

This isn’t news worth getting excited about. Arroyo will be fighting an uphill battle against guys who have been with the Phillies for a few years now and who all have better numbers.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arroyo brings his career slash line (.252/.299/.394) to a team that already has a very tight race for the last bench spot. If the season started today, my guess would be Weston Wilson gets the last spot, and that’s exactly who I think deserves it. That being said, the Phillies still need to go through spring training to see if that changes.

Arroyo didn’t play in the majors last season as he signed a minor league deal with the Brewers where he was pedestrian (.237 batting average, .664 OPS).

Arroyo did play in 87 games with the Boston Red Sox in 2022 where he hit for a .286 average in 300 plate appearances. It will take an incredibly unprecedented showing at spring training in order for him to earn a roster spot.

Even if he played the way he did during his best year in Boston, I don’t think that would be enough. The Phillies are his sixth team since entering the league in 2017 with the San Francisco Giants. This is Dave Dombrowski and the front office doing their due diligence by adding some infield depth and infusing some competition during camp, nothing more.