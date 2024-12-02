Phillies could acquire superstar closer in win-win deal with Brewers

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies could scratch the Milwaukee Brewers’ back and get a back-scratching in return as a recent mock trade between both franchises shows. The Phillies need bullpen talent. Philadelphia is also actively looking to move off of All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm.

The Brewers have a superior closer in Devin Williams under club control after buying him out this offseason. Milwaukee is also facing the reality that star 3B Willy Adames could depart this fall or upcoming winter.

Phillies could swap Alec Bohm for Devin Williams

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Taking everything into account, the circumstances are ripe for both parties to execute a win-win deal. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden formulated a deal that sends Williams and a prospect to the Phillies in exchange for Bohm (h/t Patrick McAvoy of Milwaukee Brewers on SI):

“The Phillies need an elite, right-handed, high-leverage closer and I think this deal makes a lot of sense for them, especially if they could turn around and sign either Alex Bregman or Willy Adames to replace Bohm at the hot corner,” Bowden said. “I don’t think Phillies prospect Aidan Miller will be ready to play third in the majors until at least 2026 or 2027.

“I also like this trade from the Brewers’ perspective because Bohm would solve third base and replace Adames in their lineup, allowing Ortiz to play shortstop with Brice Turang remaining at second.”

Williams & Bohm would fill both teams’ respective needs

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Williams is a two-time National League Reliever of the Year. Though he was limited to only 22 games in 2024, the 30-year-old posted a scintillating 1.25 ERA and 0.969 WHIP along with 38 strikeouts and 14 saves on the campaign. He was on pace for a career-high 38 saves had he played in 61 games and seen like save opportunities the way he did in 2023.

Meanwhile, Bohm became a first-time All-Star in 2024 thanks to his blistering hitting at the plate. The Nebraska native slashed a praiseworthy .280/.332/.448 along with 15 home runs and 97 RBIs last season.

Williams would be a top-shelf closer for the Phillies to score an upgrade on in their quest for a World Series next season. In turn, the Brewers would inherit a promising and ascending talent in the league who could make his well-documented second-half slump in 2024 a thing of the past with the National League contenders. Philadelphia would come away as big winners in a deal of this magnitude.