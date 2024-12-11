Newest Phillies reliever has major winning expectations for 2025

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies ought to be happy after their newest offseason acquisition’s recent comments.

Jordan Romano is high on the Phillies’ talent & winning odds

Per MLB.com, Romano had a chance to reflect on signing with the Phillies and the expectations that come with his move:

“I think another thing is, I mean, I think there’s a standard in Philly. Standard with the players. I guess the city, the fans. It’s a high level of performance. A lot of expectations to win and I feel like I have the same expectations myself. So I feel like those views are aligned there,” Romano said.

“Just talent everywhere,” Romano continued about his confidence in the potency of his new ball club. “It’s a team built to win the World Series, so I felt like it’d be a great spot for me to go join and help contribute to wins.”

Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Romano is out to put down 2024 campaign behind him

The Canadian talent hinted at wanting to overcome his disappointing 2024 outing that was marred by injury. He saw his ERA shoot up to 6.59 across 15 games for the Toronto Blue Jays. However, he made two straight All-Star appearances in 2022 and 2023 with a 2.11 ERA, 73 strikeouts, and 36 saves in the former year and a 2.90 ERA, 72 Ks, and 36 more saves in the latter.

Romano can meet high expectations on star-filled Phillies

Romano and the Phillies are hoping that he can bring that All-Star level of play to their ranks next season. He joins a star-studded roster including two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper, 2024 NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler, and a host of All-Star and All-MLB honorees past and present around those two vanguards.

As for his role in the bullpen, the 31-year-old said that he has not established which inning he’ll man with Phillies shot-callers, but is confident in his ability to close the show the way he’s done in the past. That team-first attitude coupled with the high standard he’s holding himself to should be music to the Phillies’ ears as they look to capture their first World Series crown since 2008.