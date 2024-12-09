Phillies strike deal with former 2x All-Star reliever in free agency

Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies just made a major addition to their pitching ranks.

Phillies bolster bullpen with signing of FA Jordan Romano

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic relayed an original breaking news report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Monday afternoon which revealed that the Phillies have signed free agent righty Jordan Romano to a one-year deal. Rosenthal fleshed out the details of the deal on X, saying:

“Source confirms: Free-agent right-hander Jordan Romano in agreement with Phillies on one-year deal above his projected arbitration number of $7.75M, pending physical,” Rosenthal wrote.

Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Romano was a top closer in the MLB not long ago

Romano was named an MLB All-Star in 2022 and 2023. He’s spent his entire six-year career with the Toronto Blue Jays. Last season, the star reliever produced an inflated 6.59 ERA and 1.463 WHIP across only 15 games for the Blue Jays. His down year was partially due to him sustaining a right elbow injury that required surgery, and he was shut down for the remainder of the campaign on July 3.

Romano will boost Phillies bullpen in danger of losing pair of key contributors

However, despite those swelling peripherals that lie in the same ballpark as those of his rookie season, the 31-year-old still has a pristine 2.90 career ERA and 1.141 WHIP across 231 games he has played.

The Canadian talent will now fortify a Phillies bullpen that is in danger of losing 2024 All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman and notable closer Carlos Estevez in free agency. Having amassed 23 or more saves three times in his career, including 36 apiece in both of his All-Star campaigns, Romano will serve as a high-end ninth-inning talent that can close the show for Philadelphia in 2025 or set the stage in leadup innings.