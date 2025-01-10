Phillies avoid arbitration with pair of standout pitchers

Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies won’t enter arbitration meetings with two of their most special pitchers this winter.

Phillies give Ranger Suarez & Jesus Luzardo deals for 2025

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Phillies have settled with 2024 All-Star Ranger Suarez and marquee offseason acquisition Jesus Luzardo for the 2025 MLB season (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Corey Seidman). Feinsand reported the details of Suarez’s settlement as follows:

“Ranger Suarez and the Phillies have settled on an $8.8 million deal for 2025, per source, avoiding arbitration,” Feinsand published on X on Thursday afternoon.

The Venezuelan lefty emerged as a standout talent in 2024. He threw 145 strikeouts behind a 3.46 ERA and 1.201 WHIP. Suarez was limited to only 27 games on the campaign due to a back injury. Philadelphia is hoping that the 29-year-old will play well above his salary and look more like the player who started off the season a perfect 9-0 with a sweltering 1.36 ERA through his first 10 starts.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Feinsand also reported on Luzardo’s deal, saying:

“Jesus Luzardo and the Phillies have settled on a $6.225 million deal for 2025, per source, avoiding arbitration,” the league’s reporter revealed.

Luzardo has shown that he can be among the best strikeout artists in the Majors. He fanned 208 batters in 2023 and also sported sub-4.00 ERAs that year and the season prior. Though he was on a struggling Miami Marlins team that skewed his winning percentages, the Phillies made a play for him this offseason with the hopes that he could put it all together as a high-end No. 4 or No. 5 option.

Suarez & Luzardo set to fortify the middle of Phillies’ rotation

Both Suarez and Luzardo are expected to be integral parts of the Phillies’ rotation next season. The former helped Philadelphia earn the second-best record in the National League last time out at 95-67 and Luzardo’s incredible potential figures to complement ace Zack Wheeler and fellow standout hurlers Cristopher Sanchez and Aaron Nola next time out. Suarez will hit unrestricted free agency next offseason. Luzardo is slated to hit the open market in 2027, so he and Philadelphia’s front office will have to face or avoid another arbitration hearing next offseason.