Phillies settle with OF formerly on trade block on $3 million deal

The Philadelphia Phillies and starting outfielder Brandon Marsh are back in business for next season.
Phillies lock down Brandon Marsh for $3M next season
Arbitration contracts were settled across the MLB on Thursday, and one of which included the $3 million agreement that the Phillies and Marsh came to, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported.
Marsh has room to grow further for the Phillies in 2025
Shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, Philadelphia was reported to be entertaining suitors interested in trading for Marsh, as well as starting right fielder Nick Castellanos and All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm. It was rumored that the Phillies were seeking a more impactful bat than the 27-year-old’s to bolster their offensive attack next season, among other varying factors.
The Phillies went from actively listening to suitors to pulling back on their willingness to trade him. Further, Marsh was recently ranked as the No. 6 best center fielder by MLB.com as he’s led all current players at the position with his .350 OBP since the start of 2023 (min. 500 plate appearances). Marsh saw more time in left field (97 games played) than center field (53 GP) last season, but has manned center more than left for his career.
Philadelphia will hope that his ability to get on base will persist, and that he’ll build upon the 16 home runs and 60 RBIs he dialed in last time out, both of which being career-highs for him. Marsh is due for unrestricted free agency in 2028, so he’ll have two more seasons to either enter or avoid arbitration before testing his value on the open market.