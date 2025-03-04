Padres’ rising star reveals thoughts on moving up in lineup

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres star Jackson Merrill is preparing for a major rise in the team’s batting order next season.

Padres: Jackson Merrill excited for potential new role

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Tribune, Merrill had this to say about potentially hitting out of a different slot in the lineup in 2025 (h/t San Diego Padres on SI’s Gabe Smallson):

“I’m curious,” Merrill said. “I’m excited for wherever they put me. At the same time, I am curious, because I wonder how different (at-bats) will be, because nobody gets pitched the same. Everybody gets pitched different. It all depends on the spot you’re in. But having protection, in a way, is helpful, because they have to pitch to me. But then also, like being one that’s protecting somebody else, that’s a good role for me, because I can also walk more and hit.”

Padres could benefit from Merrill hitting third

The Padres’ loss of All-Star Jurickson Profar, who hit out of the No. 2 and No. 3 slots last season, creates a new paradigm in San Diego. Merrill could be a prime candidate to take over for Profar out of the latter position.

The rookie sensation batted primarily out of the No. 6 and No. 7 slots in 2024. That accounted for 404 of his 554 at bats on the year. Another 109 of those came out of the No. 5 and No. 8 slots.

Given that Merrill hit no less than .283 at the plate in any of those four positions, his efficiency figures to be pivotal no matter where he hits. Batting third would ensure that the Padres have a great chance of having two batters get on base early, given that reigning three-time batting champion Luis Arraez leads off.

The Maryland native was the second-most efficient slugger for San Diego last season behind Arraez with his .292 overall average. Thus, the reigning Silver Slugger Award winner could hit behind Fernando Tatis Jr., who could likely remain at No. 2 in the order, and in front of superstar cleanup hitter Manny Machado to form perhaps their strongest 1-2-3-4 unit.