Padres reportedly enter the mix for Cardinals’ superstar third baseman

The San Diego Padres are gunning for a trade that could turn their quiet offseason around.

Padres among the short-list of teams vying for Nolan Arenado

ClutchPoints’ Ryan Bologna relayed a report from the St. Louis Post Dispatch which touted the Padres as a viable trade suitor for St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado:

“St. Louis Cardinals president John Mozeliak said that the teams he has been talking to regarding a potential Nolan Arenado trade has been limited to five clubs that he would approve a move to, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch,” Bologna relayed. “The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are two teams that have been known, but the San Diego Padres are another on the list, according to Goold.”

Padres & Arenado could be a fruitful pairing

Not only have the Padres seen several of their impact players depart this offseason, but they’ve also stood pat on making splash moves in the open market. All-Star Jurickson Profar and 2023 Gold Glove Award winner Ha-Seong Kim were among their most devastating losses.

Looking to rebound and remain a powerhouse in the National League, San Diego has now pivoted to Arenado. The Padres could acquire the 10-time Gold Glover and move him to first base.

Arenado has not played a single MLB inning at any other position except third base. No matter, his defensive acumen and willingness to move across the infield offer great prospects that he can dominate out of the three slot. San Diego is looking to trade their current starting first baseman option Jake Cronenworth this winter.

Thus, the Padres could look to move him as well as additional attractive assets to bring in Arenado. The 33-year-old posted a strong .272 batting average with 71 RBIs in 2024, which was a down year for him. Anything more akin to his usual production — 25-plus home runs, 90-plus RBIs, and a batting average in the .285 ballpark — would be a major addition for the Padres for next season.