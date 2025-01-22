Padres reportedly shopping All-Star closer this offseason

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres have opened the door for teams to enquire about their All-Star closer Robert Suarez.

Padres could cut costs by trading closer Robert Suarez

The Padres have been proactive in trying to move several of their upcoming expiring deals this offseason. Suarez is one of those players who falls under that umbrella. He will hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2027 season but has a favorable caveat in his deal for next fall that works against San Diego.

Per Sam Garcia of San Diego Padres on SI, the franchise may be open to cashing out on their standout reliever:

“Suarez signed a five-year, $46 million contract with the Padres in Nov. 2022, which includes an opt out option after the 2025 season,” Garcia contextualized about the soon-to-be four-year veteran. “Although Suarez has been consistent on the mound through his three seasons with the Padres, trading the right-hander would give San Diego more flexibility to bolster their roster this offseason. San Diego has a limited budget this offseason and have yet to make any major moves in the free agent or trade market.”

Padres: Suarez’s talent could woo suitors on the open market

The Venezuelan talent’s 36 saves ranked No. 3 in the National League in 2024. He also sported a 9-3 record and a 2.77 ERA for the Padres. Suarez is one of the best ninth-inning performers in the Majors. The flamethrower and his 99 mph fastball won’t be a hard sell on the open market.

The $10 million he’s due next season, followed by the $8 million he’s due in each of the next two campaigns may also be viewed as a short-term bargain for teams to invest in. Nevertheless, should San Diego opt to retain their stud closer, they’ll be well-equipped on the mound to wage another World Series run next season.