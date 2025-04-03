Padres manager boasts of team’s versatility amid historic start to season

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres are clicking on all cylinders, which manager Mike Shildt was not afraid to admit on Wednesday.

Padres: Mike Shildt lauds troops amid 7-0 start

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

According to MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell, Shildt said this about the prowess his team has shown thus far:

“It’s just good baseball every night,” said manager Mike Shildt. “… We can beat you in a lot of different ways.”

Padres have gotten answers from every part of the lineup

Whether it’s been the starting rotation, the bullpen, or the batting order, San Diego has gotten significant contributions up and down the board. Shildt’s raves hold weight based on what the team has shown thus far.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Padres have racked up 33 RBIs on the season, trailing only five MLB teams. San Diego’s .298 batting average ranks No. 2 overall. They are efficient and effective at bringing runners on base home.

San Diego’s depth has been notable to begin the year. Sluggers such as Gavin Sheets, as well as Yuli Gurriel, have delivered timely hits that have impacted wins.

Padres’ pitching has been formidable in 2025

On the mound, all five of their starters — Michael King, Dylan Cease, Nick Pivetta, Randy Vasquez, and Kyle Hart — have all turned in at least one dominant outing. In relief, Robert Suarez leads the Majors with three saves.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Further, only one of their relievers, Alek Jacob, sports an ERA north of 1.93. As a whole, the Padres lead the Majors in saves (4), ERA (1.57) and are No. 2 with 69 strikeouts.

Though it’s early in the season, Shildt has the Padres off to a 7-0 start — the best in franchise history. San Diego will look to keep things rolling against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.