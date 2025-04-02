Padres starter made a triumphant MLB return in Monday win over Guardians

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres star Kyle Hart saw his return to the MLB end in a win over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Kyle Hart keeps Guardians at Bay for win in season debut

Hart had not taken the mound in the Major Leagues since 2020. After shining in the KBO league as the winner of the 2024 Choi Dong-won Award, the Padres saw an opportunity to bolster their rotation by acquiring him.

The 32-year-old gave San Diego’s front office reason to be pleased with bringing him on board. Hart earned four strikeouts with a 3.60 ERA across five innings of work. Hart led San Diego to a 7-2 win over the Guardians — their fifth straight win of the year.

Hart could have statement season in 2025 for Padres

There were a couple of areas of Hart’s game against Cleveland that could use fine-tuning as the season wears on. The Ohio native allowed two home runs on the affair.

Hart could also look to reduce the number of baseballs put in play by opposing sluggers in future starts. Nevertheless, it was a strong showing from the lefty talent in his Padres debut. Hart is now 1-0 on the young season. He will look to earn his second win of the year when he takes the mound next.