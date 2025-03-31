Padres All-Star off to fantastic start to 2025 MLB season

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. is off to a noteworthy start to the 2025 MLB season.

Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr. looking strong in 2025

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres in hits (7), runs (5), stolen bases (3), and home runs (1) this season. The 26-year-old has been a major reason why San Diego has gone 4-0 so far.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The 2025 MLB season carries major implications for the Padres. San Diego is vying for an elusive World Series after coming up short last year with nearly the same nucleus.

Tatis Jr. will be a major difference-maker for the Friars in their bid to win the Fall Classic this time around. So far, he is work at the plate has been excellent, further exemplified by his .467/.529/.733 slash line with a 1.263 OPS.

Could Tatis Jr. outshine NL superstars this season?

The righty slugger has been heralded as the best player in the big leagues leading up to this season. He also champions that label, with its merit showing in the Padres star’s body of work.

Though it is early in the campaign, Tatis Jr. is a name to watch for the NL MVP. Seeing that he’s also playing well defensively, with an unblemished fielding percentage thus far, the seven-year veteran could come out ahead over the best talents in the league once the campaign concludes.