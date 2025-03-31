Padres new starter dominates on the mound vs. Braves

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres star pitcher Nick Pivetta made a good impression in his first start of the 2025 MLB season.

Nick Pivetta stifles Braves en route to win

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Pivetta held the Braves scoreless through seven innings of work en route to the Padres’ 5-0 win over Atlanta. The 32-year-old allowed one hit while tossing four strikeouts.

Thanks to Pivetta, San Diego was able to close out the Braves 4-0 in their first series of the season. The Canadian talent showed that he can give them quality pitching at the back of their rotation.

Padres manager raves over Pivetta’s strong performance

After the win, Padres manager Mike Shildt lauded Pivetta for his work on the mound, per MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell:

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

“I mean, welcome to San Diego, Nick Pivetta,” said Shildt. “He dominated counts, had life on his heater, a really, really good curveball. His sweeper was good. … Really masterful game from Nick.”

Overall, the nine-year MLB veteran put together a quality outing. He’ll look to continue his strong start to the campaign in his next appearance, which will come in San Diego’s series against the Chicago Cubs.