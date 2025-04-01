Padres notch first 5-0 start to a season in franchise history

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres are embarking on what could be a momentous season in 2025.

Padres make history through first five games of season

The Padres announced that their current 5-0 record is the first time that they’ve start a season unblemished through their first five games in franchise history (h/t Athlon Sports’ Rex Villas).

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

San Diego has run through strong competition thus far. The Padres swept their first season series against a talented Atlanta Braves team.

The Braves finished 89-73 last season, having made the 2024 MLB playoffs. Their batting order is one of the most potent in the big leagues. Yet, the Padres found a way to limit them to a combined seven runs through four games.

San Diego’s most recent win — a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians — gave them another triumph, this time over the second-best team in the American League last year at 92-69. The Padres have positioned themselves to win the three-game set over the Guardians with one more win.

Padres could extend successful start to season

Though they are a ways away, the Padres appear poised to keep their winning streak going. There have only been seven teams in MLB history that have started a season at 10-0 or better.

San Diego is riding their hot streak having seen all five of their games at home thus far. Once their series against the Guardians concludes, the Padres will hit the road for two straight three-game sets, which will present new challenges for the ball club.

Nevertheless, San Diego could gain even more steam by picking up their power-hitting at the plate, as they’re one of only nine MLB teams with three home runs or fewer on the campaign. The Padres’ elite pitching — rotation and bullpen alike — will look to continue being their backbone, given their 1.80 ERA as a team and MLB-leading three saves thus far.