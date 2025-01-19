Padres could add treasured slugger to DH slot for next season

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres have a chance to add an efficient power-hitter to their ranks for the 2025 MLB season.

Padres keeping tabs on star FA J.D. Martinez

Motorcycle Sports’ Henry Martin reported that the Padres are interested in star free agent J.D. Martinez, saying:

“The San Diego Padres, a team with a vacuum in the designated hitter (DH) position last season, are eyeing Martinez as a strategic addition to their roster. With key players like Manny Machado shouldering sporadic appearances as DH, the Padres lack a consistent powerhouse in that role,” Martin wrote.

“Martinez’s acquisition could prove pivotal for the Padres, offering a cost-effective solution to their DH conundrum. As a three-time American League Silver Slugger, Martinez brings a wealth of experience and a potent bat that could bolster San Diego’s offensive lineup.”

Martinez could hit for power & average for the Padres in 2025

Martinez has been an elite hitter for much of his career. He’s hit at least 30 home runs five times and owns a stout .283 career batting average over 14 years in the Majors. In 2024, the Florida native hit 16 home runs and registered 69 RBIs for the New York Mets in 120 games played.

However, just a year prior, Martinez clocked in 33 home runs and 103 RBIs with a .271 batting average and .893 OPS for the Los Angeles Dodgers. If he can revert to that form from 2023, he’d add a feared bat to the Padres’ already star-studded batting ensemble.

Coming off of a one-year, $12 million deal, the 37-year-old slugger could potentially be had at an eight-figure amount or less. San Diego would be able to entrench him in their designated hitter slot, which was run by committee last time out. Despite his age, he’d be well worth an investment for the short term, given that he still appears to have good baseball left in the tank.