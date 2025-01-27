Jaguars could reunite head coach with elite Buccaneers wide receiver in free agency

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars stole headlines this week when they shockingly hired Liam Coen as their next head coach in dramatic fashion. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator will be taking over for Jacksonville in 2025, aiming to fix an offense that stumbled about in 2024 with QB Trevor Lawrence hampered by injuries.

Upgrading the offense will be a top priority for Coen and Co. in the upcoming 2025 offseason. If Jacksonville wants to spend big on playmakers, they could reunite Coen with one of his best weapons from Tampa Bay in free agency.

Jaguars could sign Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is set to hit free agency this offseason. The 28-year-old veteran playmaker has spent the entirety of his NFL career thus far with the Buccaneers but could be open to a change of scenery this offseason. Perhaps he could be persuaded to move from the west coast of Florida to link back up with Coen in Jacksonville.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Coen was getting the most out of Godwin in 2024 prior to a season-ending ankle injury cutting his campaign short after seven games. Through those seven games, Godwin had put up a stellar 576 yards and five touchdowns on 50 receptions. He has dropped fewer than 6% of catchable passes in seven of his eight NFL seasons, per Pro Football Focus.

Godwin had put up over 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons prior to the 2024 campaign. The Pro Bowl playmaker is one of the NFL’s most consistent and reliable receiving threats, primarily playing out of the slot and constantly finding himself open over the middle of the field.

Lawrence could utilize a dependable target such as Godwin. Rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr. will be the offense’s primary receiving threat on the boundary in 2025. But his prowess outside could open things up for Godwin over the middle of the field and working out of the slot. Signing Godwin would give Lawrence and Coen two elite playmakers to spread the ball between in the passing game.

Can the Jaguars afford to sign Godwin?

Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Jaguars are projected to have around $35 million in salary cap space to begin the offseason. However, they do have avenues to create more space through potential roster cuts and contract restructures.

PFF projects that Godwin will land a three-year, $60 million contract in free agency this offseason, paying him $20 million per season with $40 million guaranteed. He is the No. 4 ranked free agent in this offseason’s class by PFF and will undoubtedly have a competitive market of teams vying to sign him.

The Jaguars could pitch themselves as the perfect landing spot for Godwin, though, offering him a reunion with Coen, a rising star playmaker to compete alongside in Thomas, and a star quarterback in Lawrence to catch passes from. If there is one dream signing for the Jaguars to make this offseason, it should be Godwin.