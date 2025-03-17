Bengals sign top receivers to record-setting contract extensions

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are keeping their core together, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Sunday night that wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have both agreed to massive contract extensions to stay with the Bengals long-term.

Chase now has the highest-paid non-quarterback contract in NFL history, as his deal is a four-year, $161 million extension. Higgins also becomes the highest-paid WR2 in the league with a contract of four years worth $115 million.

Both contracts are well deserved, as Chase and Higgins are two of the top receivers in the entire sport. Chase recorded a triple crown last season leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17) after nearly holding out the start of the season during the initial contract dispute.

Higgins has consistently been a top WR2 in the league, and he had other teams monitoring his situation with hopes of potentially adding him if he didn’t extend with Cincinnati. Last season, he recorded 73 receptions, 911 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns.

Chase and Higgins are an elite offensive duo

The tandem has been crucial to their success over the years, though last season was a struggle for the Bengals as they missed the postseason with a 9-8 record. However, they nearly turned things around after an awful start, as they won their last five games of the regular season.

Defense was the main reason for their struggles, and the hope is that next year they can return to being true contenders like the previous two seasons.

Nevertheless, any worries about not being able to retain their top two receiving weapons can be put behind them, as they are now back for the long-term and hope to bring a championship to Cincinnati with Joe Burrow throwing to them.