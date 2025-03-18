NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect names Saints his ‘dream’ team

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

With the 2025 NFL Draft about one month away, Miami QB Cam Ward seems to be pulling away as the consensus player projected to be the No. 1 selection. The widespread assumption is that the Tennessee Titans will take Ward with the top pick in the draft, though nothing is guaranteed. There have been rumors of teams picking behind Tennessee expressing interest in trading up to the top spot.

Cam Ward wants to play for the Saints one day

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, and unless they trade the pick, they will likely use it to draft Ward given that they are not tied to any of the veteran free agent quarterbacks. Ward was in New Orleans at the Superdome to receive the Manning Award, and discussed the possibility of playing for the New Orleans Saints:

“I loved watching [quarterback] Drew Brees and [receiver Marques] Colston out there,” Ward said, via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “It would be a dream of mine to play for them, if I get a chance someday. But that’s not really my focus right now.”

The Saints have the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft. Unless they are willing to trade a ton of necessary assets to acquire the first overall pick, they likely won’t be able to draft Ward. For Ward to wind up with the Saints one day, the team that drafts him would have to move on from him whether it’s through a trade or letting him test free agency later in his career.

The Saints will likely have to wait to get an opportunity to land Ward

Ward is the top quarterback prospect in this year’s draft class, and is widely expected to flourish in the NFL. This past season with Miami, Ward led all of Division I with 39 touchdown passes and threw for 4,313 passing yards while boasting a completion rate of 67.2%.

New Orleans has taken a step back with Derek Carr under center, and they could be eager to add talent to the position to plan for life after Carr. While the opportunity to land Ward sounds like a dream for them, it is extremely unlikely that that opportunity will come to fruition — barring an absolute blockbuster at the top of the order.