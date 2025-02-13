Falcons will ‘most likely’ eat $65 million in dead money to release veteran quarterback

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons are moving in a new direction. Michael Penix Jr. is taking over as their franchise quarterback after being selected eighth overall in last year’s draft and being plugged into the starting lineup mid-way through the season. This all unfolded despite the Falcons signing veteran QB Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in the offseason.

Now, just one year later, the Kirko-Chainz Era is over in Atlanta. The Falcons must figure out what to do next with Cousins. According to one report, releasing the former Pro Bowler seems like the most likely outcome for Atlanta.

Falcons will likely release Kirk Cousins this offseason

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi recently previewed the Falcons’ offseason, explaining the messy situation at hand with Cousins, and explaining that Atlanta cutting the veteran quarterback is the most likely outcome:

“Another chapter in the drama between Cousins and the Falcons was written last week when Cousins acknowledged on NFL Network that he had a right shoulder and elbow injury from a hit he took in Week 10,” Raimondi explained of the situation. “Previously, Cousins had denied being hurt during a stretch in which he threw nine interceptions and one touchdown over five games, leading to his benching in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Both sides come out of this with egg on their faces, and even the small chance Cousins might return to Atlanta seems to be decreasing now. The Falcons releasing him next month and eating $65 million in dead money is most likely.”

Cousins creates salary cap problems for the Falcons

Releasing Cousins would incur a dead cap hit of $65 million for the Falcons to swallow. However, with a post-June 1st release designation, that dead cap number would fall to $40 million and free up $25 million in cap space for the Falcons this offseason.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Per Over The Cap, the Falcons are currently $11.1 million over the salary cap entering the offseason, so they will need to make a slew of roster moves to free up some cap space. Releasing Cousins and eating a $65 million dead cap hit would make that goal much tougher to achieve. However, it might be necessary, considering the Falcons are going in a new direction and Cousins would like to do the same.

Atlanta could try to trade Cousins, which would free up $2.5 million in cap space pre-June 1st and $27.5 million in cap space with a post-June 1st designation. However, finding a team willing to sacrifice draft capital to take on Cousins’s deal will be easier said than done. The Falcons might have to send a team a premium draft pick along with Cousins just to get them to take on the burden of his contract.

Cousins had some early success in the 2024 season but ultimately finished the season with 14 starts under his belt, a 7-7 record, 3508 passing yards, and a lowly 18-16 TD-INT ratio. His 16 interceptions led the NFL. It’s time for the Falcons to move on from Cousins, but getting his contract off the books will be no easy task.